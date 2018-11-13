‘It’s A Madison County Chrismas’ Is Holiday Comedy At Lecompton Pride’s Theatre Show

“Welcome to Ed and Lurleen’s basement for Christmas entertainment.”

That’s Brenda Hastert’s official invitation to the Lecompton Community Pride Theatre Group’s annual Christmas Comedy Production.

“It’s a Madison County Christmas is to be presented by our community actors,” announced Hastert of the historic community’s Pride Committee. “Shows are Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 17-18, at the Lecompton Community Pride Building.”

The play performed by local actors and actresses is about a TV show called “Live With Ed and Lurleen.”

Set in Madison County, Arkansas, in Ed and Lurleen’s basement, the play is a “Regis and Kelly like show.” Guests, singing and a cooking segment make the show complete.

The Pride Building is at 620 Woodson in Lecompton with the Saturday evening show starting at 6:30.

“We’ll have a Sunday dinner of chicken fried steak and all the fixings,” Hastert said. “Doors open at noon, with the meal served at 12:30, and the show begins at 1:30. For those only coming to the performance, seating begins at 1:15.”

Of course, there’s limited seating for both the Saturday evening performance, and the Sunday dinner and show matinee.

Thus, reservations are required and must be made by calling 785-887-6691.

Theatre play cast from the Lecompton Community Pride group includes Nora Dunnaway, Mary Stewart, Mary Erickson, Greg Howard, Ivan Frye, Susan Hack, Allyson Christman and Chris Roush.