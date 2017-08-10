Jackpots above $350 million for both Mega Millions and Powerball

Powerball and Mega Millions are running neck and neck when it comes to big jackpots! For the first time in the history of Powerball and Mega Millions both games have jackpots above $300 million simultaneously!

No ticket matched all numbers in last night’s Powerball drawing, so the jackpot rolls to an estimated $356 million, with a cash option of $224 million for Saturday’s drawing. The last time the Powerball jackpot was hit was June 10 when a single ticket in California won $447.8 million.

Since June 10, six Powerball tickets have each won $2 million, including a ticket sold in Paola, Kansas for the August 5 drawing. Sixteen tickets have each won $1 million, including a ticket sold in Lyons, Kansas for the July 26 drawing. The $2 million and $1 million winning tickets sold in Kansas have both been claimed.

The Mega Millions jackpot is estimated at $393 million, with a cash option of $246.5 million for Friday. One $1,000 Mega Millions ticket sold in Kansas for the August 8 drawing remains unclaimed.

In Hot Lotto, the jackpot has rolled to $9.26 million for Saturday. One $30,000 Hot Lotto ticket sold in Kansas for the August 5 drawing remains unclaimed.

The Super Kansas Cash jackpot is now estimated at $150,000 for Saturday. Three tickets each won $2,000 in last night’s drawing and are waiting to be claimed. A $5,000 Lucky for Life ticket sold in Kansas for the August 7 drawing also remains unclaimed, as does a $50,000 prize in the July 26 Powerball drawing! To see a list of large unclaimed draw game prizes, click on Unclaimed Prizes.

