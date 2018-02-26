Jackpots Climbing; Big Prizes Waiting for Lucky Winners

Jackpots are climbing and the Kansas Lottery is expecting some big winners to come in soon to claim their prizes. The Mega Millions jackpot for tomorrow tonight is an estimated $222 million, with a cash option of $130.7 million. Any player who matches all numbers in Powerball Wednesday night will win or share a jackpot estimated at $293 million, with a cash option of $172.6 million.

Lotto America also continues to roll. The Lotto America jackpot is estimated at $22.05 million, with a cash option of $12.98 million for Wednesday. Super Kansas Cash is estimated at $290,000 for tonight, and is paid in a cash lump sum.

Kansas Lottery players have won some big prizes recently that have not yet been claimed:

· Two Powerball tickets, one in south central and the other in northeast Kansas, matched four of five numbers and the Powerball February 24 to win $50,000 each. The winning numbers in the drawing are 24-25-38-62-63 Powerball 6.

· One Mega Millions ticket in the February 23 drawing matched four of five numbers and the Megaball to win $10,000. The winning numbers in the drawing are 7-11-13-19-58 Megaball 9. The ticket was sold in south central Kansas.

· One Lotto America ticket sold in southwest Kansas for the February 21 drawing matched the first five numbers but not the Lotto America Star Ball to win $20,000. That prize was tripled to $60,000 because the player purchased the All Star Bonus option. The winning numbers in the February 21 drawing are 14-16-23-25-33 Star Ball 9 All Star Bonus 3.

Players have 365 days from the date of a drawing to claim prizes.

Players can submit all their winning and non-winning tickets in the Kansas Lottery PlayOn® Players Loyalty program to earn points for drawing entries and a chance to win cash and other prizes!

