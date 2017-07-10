Jackpots Still Rolling; Super Kansas Cash Climbs to Record $3.265 Million!

The Super Kansas Cash jackpot has reached yet another record after no ticket matched all numbers in the July 8 drawing. The jackpot is now estimated at $3.265 million for tonight’s drawing!

Three tickets in the July 8 drawing matched the first five numbers, but not the Super Cashball, and are each worth $2,000. One of the tickets was sold in northwest Kansas and two were sold in south central Kansas.

Other Winners

One $50,000 Powerball winner on July 8 in northeast Kansas. The Powerball jackpot for July 12 is an estimated $155 million, with a cash option of $95.9 million.

One $5,000 Mega Millions winner on July 7 in northeast Kansas. The Mega Millions jackpot for July 11 is an estimated $202 million, with a cash option of $123.8 million.

One $5,000 Lucky for Life winner on July 6. The winning ticket was sold in northeast Kansas. Lucky for Life drawings are held Monday and Thursday.

One $22,000 2by2 winner July 6. The winning ticket was sold in southwest Kansas. The 2by2 game is drawn every night.

