The Jackson County 911 center was out of service much of Wednesday night due to a lightning strike.

The strike on the center’s radio tower caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage and callers were briefly routed to Pottawatomi County, the Holton Police Department and the Potawatomi Tribal Police.

Later in the evening, partial 911 services were reestablished, however crews were still working early this morning to reestablish radio communications.