Jackson County Deputy stresses importance of school attendance

With the school season approaching, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer and Deputy John Calvert shared some facts to help prevent students from being absent.

“A recent study in California found that of the children in Kindergarten and 1st grade who were chronically absent, only 17 percent of them were proficient readers by the end of the third grade,” said Deputy Calvert. “One study found that three-quarters of students in the juvenile justice system had histories of chronic absence.”

Deputy Calvert said that in order for students to reach their full potential, children 5 to 11 years old need at least 10-11 hours of sleep per night, while children 12 and over need 8 ½ -9 ½ hours of sleep per night.

“Jackson County Sheriff’s Office believes we need to work together – schools, families and community members – to make sure all of our kids get to school on time every day,” said Deputy Calvert.

Deputy Calvert went on to explain that if a child misses an average of two days per month of school then they are chronically absent. Attendance is one of the top three indicators in whether a student will drop out of school.