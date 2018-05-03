WIBW News Now!

Jackson County EMT charged with stealing morphine from ambulances and offices

by on May 3, 2018 at 1:11 PM (28 mins ago)

Federal officials say an emergency medical technician from Jackson County, Kansas, is charged with stealing morphine from ambulances or offices.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said in a news release that 32-year-old Colby Vanwagoner, of Mayetta, is charged with two counts of tampering with consumer products and one count of making a false statement to federal investigators.

A grand jury indictment returned on April 26th and unsealed Wednesday alleges the crimes occurred when Vanwagoner was working for the Jackson County Emergency Medical Service in Holton.

Prosecutors say Vanwagoner would replace morphine with saline solution and return the vials to narcotic boxes. The concentration of morphine in some vials was 1 percent or less.

Online court records do not name an attorney for Vanwagoner.
 

