Jackson County Fair Set For Holton

Rodeo action kicks off the Jackson County Fair at Holton.

“The seventh annual Jackson County Fair Rodeo is set Friday and Saturday, July 28-29, at the Northeast Kansas Heritage Complex, west of Highway 75 on Road 214, just south of Holton,” according to Deb Dillner, fair secretary.

The rodeo is fitting kickoff to the weeklong county fair including exhibits, vendors, a carnival and much more, she added.

Gates to the rodeo open both evenings at 6 o’clock, with Western action at 7:30, Dillner said.

Spectators are asked to use the south entrance on Road 214, while contestants enter the east gate on P Road.

Rodeo entertainment begins with a children’s boot scramble. “There’ll be two age divisions for cowboys and cowgirls ages three to 12,” Dillner informed. “Cash prizes will go to the top two finishers in each group, plus a little something for all participants.”

Traditional rodeo events, “riding’, ropin’, broncs and bulls along with mutton busting and min bull riding for the kiddos,” are planned,” Dillner pointed out.

Excitedly the fair official exclaimed. “We will have special entertainment both nights of the rodeo featuring Brian Bausch, who was raised at Mayetta right here in Jackson County.

“Brian and his family travel the national demonstrating the lost cowboy arts of trick riding, trick roping and gun spinning. Brian was the first mounted performer on America’s Got Talent.

“You won’t want to miss this local cowboy who has made the big time,” Dillner insisted.

Blue Smoke BBQ called a “northeast Kansas favorite” will be providing concessions.

“We don’t know exactly what will be on the menu, but we know it will be delicious,” Dillner proclaimed. “In addition to the great barbecue, traditional concession stand goodies will be available.”

Vendors and Western displays will be open on the rodeo grounds. “Coolers are welcome with a fee charged at the gate, but no glass is requested,” Dillner said.

Official Fair Week events are Monday, July 31, through Saturday, Aug. 5, with the complete schedule on the Jackson County Fair Facebook page.

“The fair parade following the traditional Holton route is Wednesday evening, Aug. 2,” Dillner explained. “Parking is available on the old fairgrounds for float riders and spectators.”

The Midway, operated by Fun Time Shows, will run each evening Tuesday, through Saturday, the 5th, with advance wristband coupons available until July 28, at Jackson County banks, the Extension Office and the Chamber of Commerce office.

“Join the Jackson County Fair Association’s Facebook group for information on all of our events and progress as we continue to improve our facility, the Northeast Kansas Heritage Complex,” Diller welcomed.

“Grab your hat, bring your lawn chair, and join us for some fun.”