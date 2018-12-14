Jackson County home destroyed in Friday fire

A family home near Hoyt was destroyed by fire early Friday morning.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a structure fire at 16700 98th Road, Hoyt, Kansas at approximately 3:17 am Friday morning. Fire departments from Hoyt, Mayetta, Soldier Township, and the Potawatomi Nation responded to the scene. Jackson County EMS and Sheriff’s Office also responded.

The fire was brought under control around 5:30 am. The home was a log style home and is deemed a complete loss.

All the occupants, including four children escaped the home without injury.

The fire is suspected of igniting from a heat lamp that was being used for animals.