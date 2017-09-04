Jackson County home invasion suspect arrested Saturday

A home invasion suspect was arrested in Jackson County Saturday night.

Around 11 p.m. that night, Jackson County Sheriff’s officers and the Prairie Band Potawatomi Tribal Police were called to the 12000 block of 174th road northwest of Mayetta.

Police found 32-year-old Daniel M. Ramirez inside a residence there. Ramirez allegedly kicked in the door.

Ramirez is being held in the Jackson County Jail on aggravated burglary and drug charges.

The occupants of the residence were at home at the time of the incident, but were unharmed. Bond has not been set yet.