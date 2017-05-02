WIBW News Now!

Jackson County house fire injures one

by on May 2, 2017 at 1:24 PM (2 hours ago)

A Jackson County home was lost to fire on Tuesday, and an occupant was taken to the hospital.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said the fire south of Soldier and west of Holton on K-16 highway was called in just before 9:15 a.m.

The Soldier, Holton, Potawatomi Tribal, Hoyt, Mayetta and Havensville Fire Departments responded to the scene. Jackson County and Potawatomie County EMS also responded.

The occupant of the residence was transported to a Topeka hospital and was alert and conscious at the time, but transported as a high priority.

The Jackson County Sheriff and the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the incident.

