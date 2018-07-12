WIBW News Now!

Jackson County Rodeo Scheduled July 13-14 South Of Holton

by on July 12, 2018 at 2:37 PM (2 hours ago)

“Grab your hat and put on your spurs, let’s rodeo.”

That’s the special welcome from Deb Dillner in announcing the eighth annual Jackson County Rodeo.

Austin Cox will be featured rodeo funnyman for the Jackson County Rodeo, July 13-14, at the Northeast Kansas Heritage Complex, south of Holton.

“Presented by the Jackson County Fair Association, this year’s rodeo will be Friday and Saturday evenings, July 13-14, at the Northeast Kansas Heritage Complex, located at Highway 75 and 214 Road, south of Holton,” she said.

Gates open at 6 o’clock, and rodeo action begins at 7:30.

“Ridin’ Ropin’ Bulls and Broncs” are featured for the “exciting rodeo events,” according to Dillner.

Young people are the future for the sport of rodeo, Dillner stated emphatically, explaining: “For the kiddos, we’ll have mutton busting, mini bull riding, and a boot scramble.”

The rodeo enthusiast was especially pleased to point out that Austin Cox will be featured as the rodeo funny man and also assist as a bullfighter protecting fallen cowboys from mean bucking bulls.

Concessions are to be available, but coolers are welcomed with a fee. “Still, please no glass,” Dillner requested.

 

 