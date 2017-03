The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department has found a missing Holton woman.

According to a news release from Sheriff Tim Morse, 28-year old Briana Diane Slayton was missing after being seen near Holton around 3:30 yesterday afternoon.

She had been consuming alcohol and has suicidal tendencies, but she was found alive and well.

Slayton was found Thursday morning around an hour after Morse issued a release asking for assistance.