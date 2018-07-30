Jackson County sheriff looking for volunteers to become special deputies, react in active shooter situations

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse is looking to make the schools in his county harder targets for school shooters.

“I’ve seen some of the headlines saying that I want to give guns to teachers,” said Morse. “That’s not what I want to do at all. I’m looking for individuals that work in the school districts, not teachers, but coaches or administrators, custodial staff, there’s people in the schools that are retired military people that have a lot of abilities and skills.”

The idea is that, just like in the old days when sheriff’s could deputize members of the public to form a posse to help root out crime, this would work in a similar way.

“They would have to apply to the Sheriff’s office just like any other deputy would,” said Morse. “They’d have to be vetted, with a background investigation, psychological testing, applicant testing, before they would ever be considered to be involved in our program. Our program would basically be a reserve law enforcement academy.”

The program would take 10 to 14 weeks.

After successful completion, they would be special deputies,” Morse said.

The idea would be that they would be anonymous.

“Much like a sky marshal on an airliner,” said Morse. “You don’t know who that person is, but if there’s trouble, there’s threat to the plane, that person then acts.”

Since they would be working on behalf of the sheriff in that capacity, they would be covered by the department’s insurance and not by the school district policy, as the main insurer for most districts in Kansas has been reticent to insure for that eventuality previously.