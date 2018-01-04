Jackson County Sheriff looking for kidnapping suspect

Jackson County authorities are looking for a man wanted on kidnapping and other charges.

According to Sheriff Tim Morse, they are looking for 33-year-old Shaun Justin Barber. A reward is being issued for information that leads to his capture. Barber is wanted on warrants for Kidnapping, Aggravated Assault (2 counts) Aggravated Battery and Domestic Battery.

Barber is Native American, 6 feet tall, 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Barber is commonly in the area of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation, Delia, Northern Shawnee County and the Topeka area.