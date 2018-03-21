WIBW News Now!

Jackson County Sheriff warns of another phone scam

by on March 21, 2018 at 2:29 PM (2 hours ago)

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office receives reports of various scams almost daily.

Many of the telephone scams involve threats of legal or financial action.  Today, we were told of another scam involving Social Security Numbers.  The caller states that your social security number has been compromised. The caller will tell you that you have 24 hours to return a phone call to them or all of your assets will be seized. 

This call is much like other scams that report to be the IRS, or the U.S. Marshals, or even the Sheriff’s Office.  Scammers will state that you will be arrested if you don’t provide your identity or send money via a number of different avenues.  THESE ARE ALL SCAMS DESIGNED TO FRIGHTEN PEOPLE, CAUSING THEM TO QUICKLY ACT AND PAY THE SCAMMER, OR PROVIDE THEM WITH THEIR BANKING INFORMATION.

Do not be fooled, scamming is a billion dollar industry. Most of the scamming originates out of the United States and it is nearly impossible for law enforcement to retrieve what you have lost.  It is important not to do business with anyone over the phone that you didn’t contact first. If you ever have questions whether something is legitimate, please contact your local law enforcement agency before acting. If you question whether a caller is legitimate, most likely they are not.