Jackson County teen arrested at school Thursday

by on October 12, 2018 at 11:36 AM (3 hours ago)

Deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 14-year-old student Thursday morning at the Jackson Heights High School north of Holton.

The 14-year-old student was arrested on three counts of criminal threat.

The student is alleged to have communicated threats towards specific students.

Deputies and Investigators were on scene Thursday interviewing witnesses.

Anyone who may have further information regarding the incident are encouraged to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 785-364-2251.