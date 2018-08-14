Jackson County woman arrested on burglary, drug charges

A Jackson County woman is in custody after being arrested on Thursday.

Saleena Rae Masquat, 33, of Mayetta, was arrested on Thursday August 9th after a Jackson County deputy stopped to assist with a disabled silver 2008 Dodge Caravan on P. Road near 254th Road. The deputy determined that the vehicle had been stolen from the Sac and Fox Casino earlier in the day. Masquat was placed under arrest and was found additionally to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

In addition, Masquat has been allegedly tied to three Jackson County burglaries. Jackson County deputies and detectives investigated a burglary to an occupied residence located at 16400 326th Road where items including a television had been taken on August 9th. Deputies and detectives also worked a burglary to an unoccupied dwelling located at 16621 326th Road in rural Whiting on August 9th. Detectives also investigated a burglary to a shed near 254th and P. Road close to where the arrest of Masquat occurred where an assortment of tools had been stolen.

Deputies recovered a considerable amount of the missing property that had been in Masquat’s possession. Masquat was booked into the Jackson County Jail on the following charges: felony possession of stolen property, possession of stolen property, theft, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, burglary of a dwelling, burglary of a non-dwelling, driving while suspended.

Further charges on Masquat may occur. Masquat remains in the Jackson County Jail with bond set at $16,000.00.