A Topeka woman is dead after she flipped her car on its top in Jackson County Saturday night.

Forty-three-year-old Lyndee M. Scott was driving her 2007 Toyota Camry east on 158th road two miles south of Mayetta when she lost control and the Camry left the road into the south ditch went airborne and flipped on its top.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says Scott was not buckled up.