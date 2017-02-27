Jackson Earns Another Weekly Award

Kansas and Iowa State extended their winning streaks to a combined 11 games, leading to Monté Morris and Josh Jackson earning the latest Phillips 66 Big 12 Player and Newcomer of the Week awards. Morris is recognized for the second time this year and fourth time in his career. Jackson is the top newcomer for the seventh time. The seven newcomer honors are tied for the second-most in a season in conference history, while his nine combined weekly awards overall this year ranks third all-time in league history.

PHILLIPS 66 BIG 12 PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Monté Morris, Iowa State, G, Sr., Flint, Mich.

Averaged 20.0 points and 6.5 assists as the Cyclones extended their win streak to five games.

Committed just two turnovers in 79 minutes of action.

Converted 15-of-27 (.556) shots from the field, including 5-of-8 from 3-point territory.

PHILLIPS 66 BIG 12 NEWCOMER OF THE WEEK

Josh Jackson, Kansas, G, Fr., Detroit, Mich.

Posted 16.5 points per game in helping the Jayhawks clinch the 2016-17 Big 12 regular season championship.

Grabbed 16 rebounds and recorded nine assists with just three turnovers.

His scoring average (16.5 ppg) is second on the all-time Kansas freshman single-season chart.

2016-17 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Weekly Awards

Date Player of the Week Newcomer of the Week

November 16 Frank Mason, Kansas, G, Sr. Manu Lecomte, Baylor, G, Jr.

Jaylen Fisher, TCU, G, Fr.

November 21 Monté Morris, Iowa State, G, Sr. Josh Jackson, Kansas, G, Fr.

November 28 Johnathan Motley, Baylor, F, Jr. Josh Jackson, Kansas, G, Fr.

December 5 Manu Lecomte, Baylor, G, Jr. Anthony Livingston, Texas Tech, F, Sr.

Jawun Evans, Oklahoma State, G, So.

December 12 Frank Mason, Kansas, G, Sr. Brandon Averette, Oklahoma State, G, Fr.

December 19 Nazareth Mitrou-Long, Iowa State, G, Sr. Jo Lual-Acuil Jr., Baylor, F, Jr.

December 27 Josh Jackson, Kansas, G, Fr. Desmond Bane, TCU, G, Fr.

January 3 Landen Lucas, Kansas, C, Sr. Manu Lecomte, Baylor, G, Jr.

January 9 Johnathan Motley, Baylor, F, Jr. Josh Jackson, Kansas, G, Fr.

January 16 Vladimir Brodziansky, TCU, F, Jr. Josh Jackson, Kansas, G, Fr.

Jarrett Allen, Texas, F, Fr.

January 23 Johnathan Motley, Baylor, F, Jr. Jarrett Allen, Texas, F, Fr.

January 30 Jawun Evans, Oklahoma State, G, So. Josh Jackson, Kansas, G, Fr.

February 6 Deonte Burton, Iowa State, G, Sr. Lindy Waters III, Oklahoma State, G, Fr.

Alex Robinson, TCU, G, Jr.

February 13 Josh Jackson, Kansas, G, Fr. Manu Lecomte, Baylor, G, Jr.

February 20 Jawun Evans, Oklahoma State, G, So. Josh Jackson, Kansas, G, Fr.

February 27 Monté Morris, Iowa State, G, Sr. Josh Jackson, Kansas, G, Fr.