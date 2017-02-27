WIBW News Now!

Jackson Earns Another Weekly Award

by on February 27, 2017 at 9:42 AM (6 hours ago)

Kansas and Iowa State extended their winning streaks to a combined 11 games, leading to Monté Morris and Josh Jackson earning the latest Phillips 66 Big 12 Player and Newcomer of the Week awards. Morris is recognized for the second time this year and fourth time in his career. Jackson is the top newcomer for the seventh time. The seven newcomer honors are tied for the second-most in a season in conference history, while his nine combined weekly awards overall this year ranks third all-time in league history.

 

PHILLIPS 66 BIG 12 PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Monté Morris, Iowa State, G, Sr., Flint, Mich.

  • Averaged 20.0 points and 6.5 assists as the Cyclones extended their win streak to five games.
  • Committed just two turnovers in 79 minutes of action.
  • Converted 15-of-27 (.556) shots from the field, including 5-of-8 from 3-point territory.

 

PHILLIPS 66 BIG 12 NEWCOMER OF THE WEEK

Josh Jackson, Kansas, G, Fr., Detroit, Mich.

  • Posted 16.5 points per game in helping the Jayhawks clinch the 2016-17 Big 12 regular season championship.
  • Grabbed 16 rebounds and recorded nine assists with just three turnovers.
  • His scoring average (16.5 ppg) is second on the all-time Kansas freshman single-season chart.

 

2016-17 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Weekly Awards

 

Date                                Player of the Week                                                 Newcomer of the Week                                                                             

November 16                   Frank Mason, Kansas, G, Sr.                                  Manu Lecomte, Baylor, G, Jr.

                                                                                                                        Jaylen Fisher, TCU, G, Fr.

November 21                   Monté Morris, Iowa State, G, Sr.                           Josh Jackson, Kansas, G, Fr.

November 28                  Johnathan Motley, Baylor, F, Jr.                            Josh Jackson, Kansas, G, Fr.

December 5                    Manu Lecomte, Baylor, G, Jr.                                Anthony Livingston, Texas Tech, F, Sr.

                                        Jawun Evans, Oklahoma State, G, So.

December 12                   Frank Mason, Kansas, G, Sr.                                  Brandon Averette, Oklahoma State, G, Fr.

December 19                   Nazareth Mitrou-Long, Iowa State, G, Sr.             Jo Lual-Acuil Jr., Baylor, F, Jr.

December 27                  Josh Jackson, Kansas, G, Fr.                                 Desmond Bane, TCU, G, Fr.

January 3                        Landen Lucas, Kansas, C, Sr.                                 Manu Lecomte, Baylor, G, Jr.

January 9                        Johnathan Motley, Baylor, F, Jr.                            Josh Jackson, Kansas, G, Fr.

January 16                       Vladimir Brodziansky, TCU, F, Jr.                          Josh Jackson, Kansas, G, Fr.

                                                                                                                        Jarrett Allen, Texas, F, Fr.

January 23                      Johnathan Motley, Baylor, F, Jr.                            Jarrett Allen, Texas, F, Fr.

January 30                      Jawun Evans, Oklahoma State, G, So.                   Josh Jackson, Kansas, G, Fr.

February 6                      Deonte Burton, Iowa State, G, Sr.                          Lindy Waters III, Oklahoma State, G, Fr.

                                                                                                                        Alex Robinson, TCU, G, Jr.

February 13                      Josh Jackson, Kansas, G, Fr.                                 Manu Lecomte, Baylor, G, Jr.

February 20                    Jawun Evans, Oklahoma State, G, So.                   Josh Jackson, Kansas, G, Fr.

February 27                     Monté Morris, Iowa State, G, Sr.                           Josh Jackson, Kansas, G, Fr.

