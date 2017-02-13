WIBW News Now!

Jackson Earns Big 12 Player of the Week

by on February 13, 2017 at 10:08 AM (3 hours ago)

Two guards that helped their teams continue to lead the Big 12 – Josh Jackson (Kansas) and Manu Lecomte (Baylor) – are this week’s Phillips 66 Big 12 Player and Newcomer of the Week. Jackson captures a weekly award for the seventh time this year and Lecomte is the top newcomer for the third time.

 

PHILLIPS 66 BIG 12 PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Josh Jackson, Kansas, G, Fr., Detroit, Mich.

  • Averaged 24.5 points and 7.0 rebounds in two road victories for the Jayhawks.
  • Had a career-high 31 points at Texas Tech, including the game-winning free throw with 2.8 seconds left.
  • Jackson is the only freshman in the Big 12 to win player honors this season, having done so twice.

 

PHILLIPS 66 BIG 12 NEWCOMER OF THE WEEK

Manu Lecomte, Baylor, G, Jr., Brussels, Belgium

  • Led Bears to 21st and 22nd wins of the season with 16.0 points per game plus six assists and four rebounds.
  • Shot 42.9 percent from 3-point range, extending his streak to 11 straight games with a 3-pointer made.
  • Has made at least three 3-point field goals in each of the last five contests.

 

2016-17 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Weekly Awards

 

Date                                Player of the Week                                                 Newcomer of the Week                                                                             

November 16                   Frank Mason, Kansas, G, Sr.                                  Manu Lecomte, Baylor, G, Jr.

                                                                                                                        Jaylen Fisher, TCU, G, Fr.

November 21                   Monté Morris, Iowa State, G, Sr.                           Josh Jackson, Kansas, G, Fr.

November 28                  Johnathan Motley, Baylor, F, Jr.                            Josh Jackson, Kansas, G, Fr.

December 5                    Manu Lecomte, Baylor, G, Jr.                                Anthony Livingston, Texas Tech, F, Sr.

                                        Jawun Evans, Oklahoma State, G, So.

December 12                   Frank Mason, Kansas, G, Sr.                                  Brandon Averette, Oklahoma State, G, Fr.

December 19                   Nazareth Mitrou-Long, Iowa State, G, Sr.             Jo Lual-Acuil Jr., Baylor, F, Jr.

December 27                  Josh Jackson, Kansas, G, Fr.                                 Desmond Bane, TCU, G, Fr.

January 3                        Landen Lucas, Kansas, C, Sr.                                 Manu Lecomte, Baylor, G, Jr.

January 9                        Johnathan Motley, Baylor, F, Jr.                            Josh Jackson, Kansas, G, Fr.

January 16                       Vladimir Brodziansky, TCU, F, Jr.                          Josh Jackson, Kansas, G, Fr.

                                                                                                                        Jarrett Allen, Texas, F, Fr.

January 23                      Johnathan Motley, Baylor, F, Jr.                            Jarrett Allen, Texas, F, Fr.

January 30                      Jawun Evans, Oklahoma State, G, So.                   Josh Jackson, Kansas, G, Fr.

February 6                      Deonte Burton, Iowa State, G, Sr.                          Lindy Waters III, Oklahoma State, G, Fr.

                                                                                                                        Alex Robinson, TCU, G, Jr.

February 13                      Josh Jackson, Kansas, G, Fr.                                 Manu Lecomte, Baylor, G, Jr.