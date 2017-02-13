Jackson Earns Big 12 Player of the Week

Two guards that helped their teams continue to lead the Big 12 – Josh Jackson (Kansas) and Manu Lecomte (Baylor) – are this week’s Phillips 66 Big 12 Player and Newcomer of the Week. Jackson captures a weekly award for the seventh time this year and Lecomte is the top newcomer for the third time.

PHILLIPS 66 BIG 12 PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Josh Jackson, Kansas, G, Fr., Detroit, Mich.

Averaged 24.5 points and 7.0 rebounds in two road victories for the Jayhawks.

Had a career-high 31 points at Texas Tech, including the game-winning free throw with 2.8 seconds left.

Jackson is the only freshman in the Big 12 to win player honors this season, having done so twice.

PHILLIPS 66 BIG 12 NEWCOMER OF THE WEEK

Manu Lecomte, Baylor, G, Jr., Brussels, Belgium

Led Bears to 21st and 22nd wins of the season with 16.0 points per game plus six assists and four rebounds.

Shot 42.9 percent from 3-point range, extending his streak to 11 straight games with a 3-pointer made.

Has made at least three 3-point field goals in each of the last five contests.

2016-17 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Weekly Awards

Date Player of the Week Newcomer of the Week

November 16 Frank Mason, Kansas, G, Sr. Manu Lecomte, Baylor, G, Jr.

Jaylen Fisher, TCU, G, Fr.

November 21 Monté Morris, Iowa State, G, Sr. Josh Jackson, Kansas, G, Fr.

November 28 Johnathan Motley, Baylor, F, Jr. Josh Jackson, Kansas, G, Fr.

December 5 Manu Lecomte, Baylor, G, Jr. Anthony Livingston, Texas Tech, F, Sr.

Jawun Evans, Oklahoma State, G, So.

December 12 Frank Mason, Kansas, G, Sr. Brandon Averette, Oklahoma State, G, Fr.

December 19 Nazareth Mitrou-Long, Iowa State, G, Sr. Jo Lual-Acuil Jr., Baylor, F, Jr.

December 27 Josh Jackson, Kansas, G, Fr. Desmond Bane, TCU, G, Fr.

January 3 Landen Lucas, Kansas, C, Sr. Manu Lecomte, Baylor, G, Jr.

January 9 Johnathan Motley, Baylor, F, Jr. Josh Jackson, Kansas, G, Fr.

January 16 Vladimir Brodziansky, TCU, F, Jr. Josh Jackson, Kansas, G, Fr.

Jarrett Allen, Texas, F, Fr.

January 23 Johnathan Motley, Baylor, F, Jr. Jarrett Allen, Texas, F, Fr.

January 30 Jawun Evans, Oklahoma State, G, So. Josh Jackson, Kansas, G, Fr.

February 6 Deonte Burton, Iowa State, G, Sr. Lindy Waters III, Oklahoma State, G, Fr.

Alex Robinson, TCU, G, Jr.

February 13 Josh Jackson, Kansas, G, Fr. Manu Lecomte, Baylor, G, Jr.