Jackson’s Game Winning Free Throw Caps Career Game

Josh Jackson had 31 points and 11 rebounds and made a free throw with 2.8 seconds left to lift No. 3 Kansas to an 80-79 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday.

After Kansas inbounded the ball with 5.4 seconds left, Jackson was fouled and missed the first free throw before making the game-winner.

Landen Lucas scored 13 points and Frank Mason III had 12 for Kansas (22-3, 10-2 Big 12).

Keenan Evans finished with 25 points and Niem Stevenson had a career-high 22 points and 10 rebounds for Texas Tech (16-9, 4-8). Zach Smith finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

On Texas Tech’s inbound with 1 second remaining, the Red Raiders managed an off-balance shot from Evans that fell short.

Texas Tech used a Kansas scoring lull midway through the second half to get back in the game. During that stretch, the Jayhawks managed just one field goal in a 4-minute stretch.

Kansas trailed 77-75 with 2:17 remaining after Justin Gray hit two free throws for the Red Raiders. A dunk by Jackson tied the game with 2:05 left and Kansas did not trail after that point.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas: After two losses in its last five games entering Saturday, Kansas built on a three-point win against Kansas State with a tight road victory against the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders have not beaten Kansas since 2009 and came close to upsetting a No. 3 ranked team at home for the second straight season. Last year, Texas Tech knocked off then-No. 3 Oklahoma.

UP NEXT

Kansas hosts No. 13 West Virginia on Monday.

Texas Tech plays No. 6 Baylor at home on Monday.