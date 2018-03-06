Jailing on attempted murder in Jefferson County

A 57-year-old woman goes to jail in Jefferson County, accused of attempted murder.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig said it was shortly after midnight Sunday morning when his office was called to a rural Meriden address, where a man was found to have suffered injuries during an alleged domestic altercation.

An investigation was launched, and that led to a search for Michelle Gonzales. “They found her sitting in her car, on Decatur Road, north of U-24, which kind of sits between Grantville and Perry, Herrig said.

Herrig said the victim refused medical services, and is identified as the ex-boyfriend of Gonzales, who apparently formerly also served as his caretaker.

According to an online Jefferson County Jail report, Michelle Gonzales was taken into custody early Sunday morning, on charges including attempted murder in the second degree, theft of property or services, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to manufacture a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, criminal use of a financial card, and mistreatment of a dependent adult.

MSC News Brian Hagen contributed this report.