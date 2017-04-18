Jake LaTurner appointed Kansas State Treasurer

Kansas State Senator Republican Jake LaTurner from Pittsburg will be the next Kansas State Treasurer.

“My father is in public education and served as mayor of my hometown while I was growing up,” said LaTurner. “My grandfather was a Democrat and served as probate and later magistrate judge back home. Both men taught me that public service is a good thing and inspired me to get involved and to try to make a difference.”

LaTurner is twenty-nine years old. Author and political reporter John Celock says this makes LaTurner the youngest person to hold a statewide office in the country.

The last two Republican holders of that office, Estes and Lynn Jenkins, will be colleagues in Congress once Estes is sworn in later this month. With that said,

LaTurner believes the Treasurer’s office is an exciting place to be.

“As I am sure you have seen, Ron Estes has delivered over $100 million in unclaimed property to rightful owners,” said LaTurner. “This is a great program that I look forward to working on. The Treasurer gets to administer the ABLE savings program that allows folks with disabilities to save for the future, and as a guy that grew up in a family without much money, and a guy that had to take out student loans to pay for college at Pittsburg State University, being able to advocate for families saving for their children’s education is something I’m particularly excited about.”

LaTurner just found out about the appointment yesterday, but he’s ready to hit the ground running.

“Being selected to serve as State Treasurer is both humbling and exciting,” LaTurner said. “I look forward to getting to work, meeting with folks across the state and continuing the quality work that Kansans have come to expect from their State Treasurer.”

LaTurner plans to run for a full term in the office in the 2018 election.