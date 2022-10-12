KU’s Jalen Wilson voted preseason All-Big 12

The Big 12 revealed its preseason men’s basketball honors on Wednesday, and Kansas senior forward Jalen Wilson was named to the preseason all-conference first team.

Wilson is one of three unanimous picks for the first team this year, joined in that category by Baylor’s Adam Flagler and TCU’s Mike Miles. Avery Anderson from Oklahoma State, and Timmy Allen and Marcus Carr from Texas were also named to the team.

Miles is the Big 12 preseason player of the year, while the newcomer of the year is Oklahoma transfer Grant Sherfield and Baylor’s Keyonte George is the preseason freshman of the year.

Wilson was a starter for last year’s national championship team for KU, and for the season averaged 11.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game while shooting 46.1% from the floor. He was named third-team All-Big 12 following last season, and during the offseason he tested the NBA draft waters before ultimately returning to KU.

One other Kansas player received recognition from the Big 12 this week, with Kevin McCullar being named a preseason all-conference honorable mention. The Texas Tech transfer was an All-Big 12 honorable mention following the 2021-22 season as well.

No players from Kansas State received an honor this week.

The KU basketball season unofficially starts this Friday night at the program’s annual Late Night in the Phog event, with the regular-season opener coming up against Omaha on Nov. 7. The Jayhawks have the fifth-best odds in the country to win the 2022-23 national title at +1400.