Jardine Middle School to start as normal despite police search Thursday morning

The search for a suspect who shot at police officers has changed the morning routine for some students in USD 501 this morning.

According to a text message from Jardine Middle School, there is police activity near the school, but the campus is safe. School will start as normal, but some bus routes may be impacted.

The trouble began around 3 a.m. when police responded to the 3200 block of MacVicar Ave. after receiving a call of a suspicious person.

The person may have fired at police officers, but no one was hit.

A K-9 was enlisted in the area along with a drone and police helicopter.

Police continue to collect evidence on MacVicar and Plass streets. To provide an extra layer of support, additional police presence will remain on campus this morning until the investigation is concluded.