Jarrod Niemann to Play Concert at NHRA Heartland Nationals

Officials from Heartland Park Topeka in conjunction with NHRA announced today that national country recording artist Jerrod Niemann will play a special concert at the Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals presented by Minties Pet Treats.

The concert will take place following the final round of professional qualifying for the Mello Yello Drag Racing Series on May 20. Those who purchased a ticket for the Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals presented by Minties Pet Treats will not be required to purchase a separate ticket to take advantage of the show.

Niemann has strong ties to the area, and was born in Harper, Kan. but raised in Liberal, Kan. He has released one single for Category 5 Records and three albums for Sea Gayle Music/Arista Nashville including “Judge Jerrod & the Hung Jury,” “Free the Music,” and “High Noon.”

These albums have produced a combined six Top 40 entries on the Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts, including the number 1 singles “Lover, Lover”, a cover of Sonia Dada’s “You Don’t Treat Me No Good” and “Drink to That All Night”. He has also co-written three singles for Garth Brooks: the Chris LeDoux tribute “Good Ride Cowboy”, as well as “That Girl Is a Cowboy” and “Midnight Sun.

The Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals presented by Minties Pet Treats is the eighth race of the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule and will feature racers in the Top Fuel, Funny Car and Pro Stock Motorcycle categories, May 19-21. Fans will have the opportunity to have direct access to the teams, allowing them to see firsthand the highly-skilled mechanics service their hot rods between rounds, and get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers.

Advance tickets for the event are currently one sale and can be purchased NHRA.com/tickets. Tickets will also be on sale at participating Menards locations on March 20.

