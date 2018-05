Every Tuesday from 4:30 to 5:00 pm on 580 Sports Talk the guys will talk all things KU athletics on our Jayhawk Weekly Report.

Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star joins the show to break down the latest news and notes for KU athletics.

This week the guys talk to Jesse about KU basketball missing out on top transfer target Joe Cremo, Udoka Azubuike being invited to the NBA Draft Combine, and much more.