Jayhawks Cruise Over Cyclones
Four Jayhawks scored in double figures, including a team-high 19 points from Ochai Agbaji, as Kansas cruised to a 97-64 win against Iowa State inside of Allen Fieldhouse on Thursday.
Paired with Agbaji, redshirt freshman Jalen Wilson finished with his third straight double-double and his sixth of the season after scoring 16 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.
Agbaji led the team with 19 points, including tying a career-high five 3-point field goals made, while sophomore Christian Braun contributed 18 points of his own with five rebounds and a team-leading six assists.
Kansas got off to a hot start by opening the game on a 5-0 run and controlled the pace of the contest from the start. The KU offense served as a model of efficiency, committing only one turnover in the first 20 minutes as KU was able to go into halftime with a 39-27 lead.
After coming out of the locker room, Kansas caught fire and built upon its lead. Agbaji went on a tear, scoring 14 second half points.
Freshman Bryce Thompson, who is recovering from an injury, saw action for the first time since January 12. Thompson brought added energy for the Jayhawks, scoring eight points, while grabbing four rebounds with three assists in 19 minutes of playing time.
The Jayhawks held the Cyclones to 20% (5-for-25) shooting from behind the arc and dominated in the paint, outrebounding ISU 44-32.
In a game where every Jayhawk saw action on the floor, all but two scored, as Kansas got 24 points from its bench.
With the win, Kansas improves to 14-7 overall and 8-5 in Big 12 play. Iowa State fell to 2-13 and 0-10.