Jayhawks Earn Top Seed in Midwest

The Kansas Jayhawks earned their 28th straight NCAA Tournament bid, which sets a new NCAA record for consecutive bids.

This is the 13th time the Jayhawks have earned a number one seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Kansas will take on the winner of the 16 seed play-in game between UC Davis and North Carolina Central.

The Hawks will play in Tulsa and if they get out of the first weekend they will play at the Sprint Center in Kansas City as they were put in the Midwest Region.

Kansas was the number two overall team as Villanova was the overall number one seed.

NCAA just put out the 1-68 seed list. Here it is: pic.twitter.com/PKT1jhIWNL — Luke Winn (@lukewinn) March 12, 2017

The Jayhawks potentially could face Michigan State in the second round if they get passed Miami in the eight seed against nine seed contest.

If the Jayhawks advance to the sweet sixteen and the Iowa State Cyclones advance to the sweet sixteen they will meet up in Kansas City.