WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


39°F
Scattered Clouds
Feels Like 32°
Winds WNW 12 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy39°
24°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Overcast40°
21°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Overcast43°
31°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy61°
47°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy67°
35°

Jayhawks Earn Top Seed in Midwest

by on March 12, 2017 at 6:48 PM

The Kansas Jayhawks earned their 28th straight NCAA Tournament bid, which sets a new NCAA record for consecutive bids. 

This is the 13th time the Jayhawks have earned a number one seed in the NCAA Tournament. 

Kansas will take on the winner of the 16 seed play-in game between UC Davis and North Carolina Central. 

The Hawks will play in Tulsa and if they get out of the first weekend they will play at the Sprint Center in Kansas City as they were put in the Midwest Region. 

Kansas was the number two overall team as Villanova was the overall number one seed. 

The Jayhawks potentially could face Michigan State in the second round if they get passed Miami in the eight seed against nine seed contest. 

If the Jayhawks advance to the sweet sixteen and the Iowa State Cyclones advance to the sweet sixteen they will meet up in Kansas City. 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.