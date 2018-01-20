Jayhawks Extend Winning Streak, Hold Off Bears 70-67

History has always been the driving force in the Kansas-Baylor rivalry. Specifically, Kansas’ historical dominance over Baylor, to the tune of a 29-4 lead in the all-time series entering Saturday’s meeting, including a 10-game winning streak. The Jayhawks added another win to the total this weekend, narrowly escaping with a 70-67 win over the Bears.

“I thought it was another typical Big 12 game,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said.

While KU’s recent hot stretch in Big 12 play and the on-court action took center stage, the omnipresent cloud of off-court business hung over the program again on Saturday. It was announced that Billy Preston, the star freshman for Kansas who hadn’t played in a game yet this year, is leaving the program and signing with BC Igokea of the Bosnian Adriatic League. Preston, who was a top-20 recruit in the class of 2017, was suspended for a curfew violation before the season opener, before eventually being held out starting with KU’s second game for the car incident which led to his departure.

The first stanza of the contest was an unequivocal success for Kansas and a total disaster for Baylor. After junior guard Lagerald Vick and sophomore guard Malik Newman hit consecutive three pointers to open the scoring, Baylor called a timeout just 1:04 into the game.

The Jayhawks started out about as hot as possible, getting out to a 16-3 lead to start the game and making each of their first seven field goals.

Despite the hot start for KU, Baylor never let the game get completely out of hand and fought all the way back, so much as the Bears took a six-point lead with under four minutes remaining in the game. The Kansas defense started to lapse and the offense couldn’t get anything going aside from handful of dunks scattered across approximately 20 minutes by sophomore center Udoka Azubuike.

With 3:17 to go, Newman took over for Kansas, scoring nine points in a row to take the lead back. That included an old-fashioned three-point play and three free throws in under two minutes.

After a pair of late free throws by senior guard Devonte’ Graham, Baylor had one last chance to tie the game while down three, but the Bears never got a shot off and KU held on to the win.

“Cardiac Kansas” is finding ways to win the close ones. KU’s 6 six league wins have come by an average of 4 points. A 9-0 run in the final two minutes closed out Baylor. #kubball — Brian Hanni (@BHanni) January 21, 2018

“[Newman] put us on his back tonight,” Graham said. “He just didn’t want to lose, especially at home again.”

Newman finished as the game’s leading scorer with 24 points on 7-of-11 shooting. Graham was a few passes and boards away from a triple double, finishing with 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, with the latter two stats being team highs.

Kansas coach Bill Self was complimentary of Newman after the game, specifically his late-game effort.

“He was aggressive, he was the only thing we had going,” Self said. “I think the fatigue caught up with [Graham] today.”

Manu Lecompte, who finished with 10 points but struggled down the stretch for Baylor, said he doesn’t feel like Kansas is unbeatable, even at Allen Fieldhouse.

“I think everybody is beatable, but of course playing here is tough,” Lecompte said. “We’re as good as them as a team, and we’ll get them back in Waco.”

With Preston out of the picture for good, Azubuike will continue to eat the vast majority of minutes for Kansas bigs. His offensive game continues look impressive, as he finished with 14 points in Saturday’s win, but defensively he struggled at times against the Bears. He got little help in the win, as sophomore forward Mitch Lightfoot and freshman forward Silvio de Sousa combined for just eight minutes.

Jo Lual-Acuil led the way for Baylor, picking up a double-double with 14 points and 12 boards, but he also fouled out late.

Free throws ended up being crucial for KU down the stretch, especially the late pair from Graham and several from Newman. The Jayhawks ended up shooting 13 more free throws than the Bears.

“You don’t get great looks against Kansas, but I thought we got decent looks,” Drew said. “Credit them, they did a good job of getting to the line and we didn’t.”

Kansas’ next matchup will be a ranked one, as the Jayhawks will visit the No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners in Norman, Oklahoma, on Tuesday night. Oklahoma lost its game this weekend on the road to Oklahoma State.