Jayhawks Fall in OT to Longhorns
In a game that couldn’t be decided in regulation, the No. 17 Kansas Jayhawks fell to the No. 14 Texas Longhorns in overtime, 75-72, inside the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas on Tuesday.
Kansas fell to 17-8 overall and 11-6 in Big 12 play, while Texas improved to 14-6 and 8-5 in league games.
Tuesday night’s Big 12 battled marked the first game since Nov., 27, 2019, that the Jayhawks played into overtime, when Kansas defeated Dayton, 90-84 in the title game of the Maui Invitational.
The overtime effort was a tale of two halves for the Jayhawks, as Kansas used the first half to jump out to a 43-32 lead going into the break. At that point, Kansas had shot 48.5% (16-of-33) from the field, while leading all but four minutes of play.
In the second half, the Longhorns closed in on the Jayhawks with a 15-3 run, which helped Texas take the lead at 57-54 with 9:10 remaining. Despite giving up its lead, Kansas stayed to within five points and was able to draw close in the final minutes.
Trailing by two on their final possession, Kansas Junior David McCormack collected a Marcus Garrett miss and tied the game at 66-66 to send the game into overtime.
In overtime, the Longhorns were able to pull ahead and hold off the Jayhawks, 75-72.
Kansas shot 40% (26-of-65) from the field, while forcing Texas into 17 turnovers. The Longhorns were able to control the rebound battle, 50-38, while shooting 37% (23-of-61) from the field.