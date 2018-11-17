Jayhawks Fend Off Ragin’ Cajuns 89-76

It took another career-high performance from the team’s lone senior and a double-digit first-half comeback, but the Kansas Jayhawks are now 3-0 after staving off the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 89-76.

Friday night’s game started out where Monday’s left off, with senior guard Lagerald Vick burying a three pointer. That was his ninth made three-point shot in a row over the course of two games, before missing his next attempt.

KU got out to a 13-8 lead at the first media timeout, but Louisiana broke off a torrid scoring pace after that. The Ragin’ Cajuns built up a 12-point lead in the first half, capped by a pair of technical free throws following a call against Kansas coach Bill Self.

Justin Miller was the top threat for Louisiana early on, scoring 22 points and burying four three-point buckets.

17 of Louisiana's 31 first-half shots were 3s. — Jesse Newell (@jessenewell) November 17, 2018

“You’ve got to make threes to beat these guys,” Louisiana coach Bob Marlin said.

The Ragin Cajuns finished the night 12-of-36 from deep.

Vick was the catalyst for the Kansas comeback, though, both from an emotional and production stance.

Near the end of the first half, Louisiana’ Jerekius Grant threw down a dunk in transition with Vick in pursuit, then gave a subtle taunt following the play. With a smile on his face, Vick then took the ball up the court for Kansas.

He pulled up for a long-range three, which is hit, giving him 18 points in the half.

Despite not shooting with record-breaking efficiency in KU’s third win of the season, Vick did set another new career high in scoring with 33 points. He finished 11-of-18 from the field and 7-of-12 from three-point range.

“That’s great for us, we’re going to keep feeding him,” junior forward Dedric Lawson said in regard to Vick’s hot stretch. “Lagerald’s our go-to guy from here on forward.”

Last 2 games for Lagerald Vick 65 points 15-20 from 3 point range — Sam (@SamDanes26) November 17, 2018

Vick also led the team with nine rebounds in the win.

“I don’t think we’ve ever had anybody have a week like this,” Self said about Vick’s back-to-back 30-point performances. “But we needed him. He’s playing at a ridiculously high level right now.”

Similarly to the win over Vermont, junior center Udoka Azubuike played a major role and dominated the paint. He scored 17 points on 8-of-10 shooting while pulling in eight rebounds and blocking four shots.

“We had no answer for Vick or Azubuike,” Marlin said.

Lawson had 19 points in the win, a major bounce back from a scoreless outing against Vermont. On the season, he’s averaging 13 points and nine rebounds per contest.

While it was a strong night for the veterans in the starting lineup, the box score looked ugly for the rest of the team in the win. The young KU backcourt of freshmen Devon Dotson and Quentin Grimes struggled, combining for just 10 points on 4-of-13 shooting with six assists, five boards and a pair of turnovers.

As for the five Jayhawks who saw action off the bench, they combined for just 10 points on 13 shots in 58 minutes.

After the game Self was particularly critical of the Jayhawks’ execution in transition, citing five possessions in which Kansas blew a scoring chance in transition which Louisiana followed with a three pointer on the other end.

“You can’t help them, and we helped them a lot tonight,” Self said.

Miller finished the game as the leading scorer for the Ragin’ Cajuns, but didn’t get a single point in the second half.

The Jayhawks will play their second neutral-site game of the year in their next game when they take on the Marquette Golden Eagles in Brooklyn, New York in the NIT Season Tip-Off.