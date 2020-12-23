Jayhawks Get Hot From Deep Against Mountaineers
All five starters scored in double figures and the third-ranked Kansas Jayhawks won their eighth straight game Tuesday night at Allen Fieldhouse, topping No. 7 West Virginia, 79-65. Sophomore Christian Braun led the Jayhawks with 22 points, knocking down 6 of 12 from deep.
The Jayhawks, who already have four wins over ranked opponents this season, trailed by one at halftime, but outscored the Mountaineers 44-29 in the second half to break the game open and earn the win to move to 2-0 in Big 12 play. West Virginia dropped to 7-2 overall and 1-1 in league play.
Led by Braun, the Jayhawks were hot from 3-point range, converting on 16 of 37 attempts. Marcus Garrett was a perfect 3-for-3 from deep, while Jalen Wilson was 4 of 10 and Ochai Agbaji was 3 of 10.
West Virginia didn’t lead until the final minute of the first half and stretched the lead to three points in the first minute of the second half. But Kansas quickly erased the lead and led by as many as 22 with just more than four minutes remaining in the game.
The 16 made 3-pointers are tied for the third-most ever in a single game by a Kansas team. The record is 19, set against Texas Southern in 2017.
Braun, who recorded a 20-point game for the second time this season, made 4 of 6 from deep in the second half to help the Jayhawks extend their lead. Kansas went 9 of 19 from three as a team in the second half.
Both David McCormack and Agbaji recorded double-doubles. McCormack had 10 points and 11 rebounds, while Agbaji had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Wilson finished with 17 points and seven rebounds, while Garrett had 15 points. Braun added a game-high seven assists in the win to go with his team-high 22 points.
The Jayhawks improved to 15-5 all-time against the Mountaineers, and remain undefeated inside of Allen Fieldhouse against West Virginia at 9-0.