Jayhawks Give Bears First Loss
The No. 17 Kansas Jayhawks took down No. 2 Baylor, 71-58, Saturday night in Allen Fieldhouse, extending Kansas’ streak to 38 consecutive wins on senior day.
The Jayhawks improve to 18-8 overall and finish the regular season 12-6 in conference play, while handing Baylor (18-1, 10-1 Big 12) its first loss of the season.
The Jayhawks came out strong and started with David McCormack going 4-for-4 from the floor, giving the Jayhawks their first eight points.
Just before the 10-minute mark in the first half, Baylor was able to tie Kansas at 13, and pull ahead with a Mitchell 3-pointer. The first half was a back-and-forth affair, but KU claimed the lead again at 22-20 with 6:22 to go until the break.
The lead continued to change, but with just under a minute left in the half, sophomore Christian Braun picked up a foul from Macio Teague on a layup for the and one, putting the Jayhawks ahead 31-30. With 27 seconds left in the first, senior Marcus Garrett had a layup to secure the 33-30 lead going into the locker room on his senior night.
Kansas led the entirety of the second half, only allowing Baylor to come within one possession after Teague got the and one after a foul from Ochai Agbaji to make the score 42-45. Dajuan Harris Jr., answered with a layup and a free throw on back-to-back Kansas possessions to bring the Jayhawks ahead by seven.
The Jayhawks continued to dominate, shooting 52.2% (12-23) from the field in the second half and grabbing 25 rebounds.
In the last five minutes of play, the Jayhawks attempted 13 free throws and successfully made 10 of them. The last point of the game was Garrett closing out his senior night with a free throw to tie the Jayhawks’ largest lead of the game and secure the 71-58 win against the Bears.