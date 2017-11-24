Jayhawks Hang 102 on Oakland in Easy Win.

Udoka Azubuike had a career-high 21 points and 10 rebounds, seven players hit double-figures scoring and No. 3 Kansas routed overmatched Oakland 102-59 on Friday night.

Lagerald Vick had 15 points and seven rebounds while Devonte Graham had 14 points and seven assists for the Jayhawks (5-0), who won their 24th straight non-conference home game without breaking a sweat.

Well, there was sweat.

The Jayhawks are still playing just seven scholarship players, a big reason why just about every regular logged big minutes and scored a lot of points.

Malik Newman also scored 15 points, Svi Mykhailiuk had 14 and Mitch Lightfoot had a career-best 11 points with eight rebounds. Freshman forward Marcus Garrett added 10 points.

Kendrick Nunn scored 23 points for the Golden Grizzlies (2-3), who welcomed back three-time All-Horizon League forward Jalen Hayes from a four-game suspension. He finished with 14 points.

Azubuike set the tone with a dunk off an alley-oop pass on the game’s first possession, then two more dunks in the next couple of minutes. But the rest of the Jayhawks were quick to join the party, Mykhailiuk doing it from beyond the arc and everybody else going right to the basket.

Vick’s 3-pointer pushed the lead to 24-8. Lightfoot’s 3-ponter made it 36-14. And by the time Newman ripped away a steal and went coast-to-coast for a basket, the Jayhawks had a 55-26 halftime lead.

The only question down the stretch was whether Kansas would hit the 100-point mark for the second straight game. The Jayhawks hit it on Garrett’s layup with 52 seconds to go.