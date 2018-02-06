After losing over the weekend to drop into a first-place tie in the Big 12 win, Kansas needed a home win over TCU on Tuesday night. The Jayhawks faced self-inflicted adversity all week and looked out of sorts at times against the Horned Frogs, but held on late to win 71-64.

This was something of a “prove it” game for the Jayhawks, with their toughness and effort called into question after losing at home to Oklahoma State over the weekend. Kansas coach Bill Self went as far as to make a major lineup shift entering the game in response to try to reignite the team. Sophomore forward Mitch Lightfoot made his first career start against TCU, while junior guard Lagerald Vick was relegated to the bench.

Despite the move, Vick still played a huge role. He was on the court for 13 minutes in the first half and 29 total.

Teams have proven this season that shooting the lights out is the best way to keep up with Kansas in scoring. TCU followed that strategy early on Tuesday, making 7-of-14 threes to start the game before finishing 40 percent from three-point range. KU, on the other hand, made just 33.3 percent of its attempts from deep.

“We played a really good team that played exceptionally well tonight,” Self said.

Even with the shooting disparity, the game was close throughout.

At the 10:05 mark in the second half, sophomore guard Malik Newman briefly atoned for a brutal shooting night (1-of-9 from the floor) with an assist on a Vick basket, giving Kansas a three-point lead. Over the next 3:59, the two teams combined for just four points (all on free throws) before senior guard Devonte’ Graham made a three pointer to snap the drought and push the Jayahwks’ lead to six.

Graham was phenomenal on the offensive end in the win, shooting 7-of-16 for 24 points, along with five assists and six rebounds.

TCU was relentless down the stretch, even briefly resorting to the “Poke-a-Doke” strategy of fouling Kansas sophomore center Udoka Azubuike. He made a pair of free throws the only time he was fouled late.

“We had talked about [fouling Azubuike], and we were looking at it as a possibility,” TCU coach Jamie Dixon said. “We didn’t get it done at the time we wanted to get it done.”

The Jayhawks had just enough in the final moments of the game, milking the clock and making enough free throws to hold on for the win.

“We had to get them on the free throw battle and they clearly beat us on that one by a wide margin,” Dixon said.

Along with Graham, three other Jayhawks finished with double figures in points: Azubuike had 16, while Vick and freshman guard Marcus Garrett each had 10.

Self was complimentary of Garrett after the game.

“He’s great,” Self said. “Two of our last four games that he’s been 4-of-4 from the field … I probably should have played him more.”

Lightfoot finished his first start with six points, four rebounds and a pair of blocked shots.

“It was great,” Lightfoot said. “Glad I could help my team, bring some energy to the court and do what coach needed me to do.”

After losing the rebounding battle in the loss to Oklahoma State by 13, KU was nearly even with TCU in that category, only being out-rebounded by one. The Jayhawks also only turned the ball over 11 times in the win.

“When things didn’t work out offensively, we still found a way to grind it out,” Self said.

With the win, the Jayhawks are now 8-3 in Big 12 play and own a half-game lead on Texas Tech in the standings. Next up for Kansas is a road meeting with Baylor on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.