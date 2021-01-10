Jayhawks Hold Off Pesky Sooners
No. 6 Kansas bested Oklahoma, 63-59, behind superb team defense, David McCormack’s 17 points and Ochai Agbaji’s 14 points inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas, on Saturday.
In a game with either team’s largest lead being just seven points the Jayhawks came out on top. The two teams traded leads all game as the contest featured seven ties and nine lead changes.
Kansas (10-2, 4-1 Big 12) took the lead with 2:19 left in the game off a McCormack basket and never looked back. After Kansas got a stop on defense, Jalen Wilson drilled a three. Oklahoma would cut the lead to two but on Kansas’ final offensive possession McCormack made a clutch jumper in the paint to ice the game.
Kansas shot 49% (23-of-47) from the field and 30% (6-of-20) from beyond the arc. The Jayhawks scored almost half of their points in the paint, scoring 30 from close range. McCormack led Kansas in scoring with 17 and had one fellow Jayhawk in double-figures with Agbaji’s 14. Wilson led all rebounders with 11 total rebounds.
Defensively, Kansas held Oklahoma to 38% (23-of-60) from the field, while the Jayhawks out-rebounded the Sooners, 45-32. The Sooners had one player in double-figures, Austin Reaves with 20.