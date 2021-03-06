Jayhawks Place Miles on Administrative Leave
The Kansas Jayhawks have placed Head Football Coach Les Miles on administrative leave on Friday evening, the school announced in a release.
Athletic Director Jeff Long, who hired Miles two year ago, released a statement regarding his head football coach.
“Today, I placed head football coach Les Miles on administrative leave as we conduct a full review to determine the appropriate next steps. We are reviewing the Husch Blackwell report released today by LSU following yesterday’s release of the Taylor Porter report. The past two days have been the first time that we have had access to either report.
Even though the allegations against him occurred at LSU, we take these matters very seriously at KU. Now that we have access to this information, we will take the coming days to fully review the material and to see if any additional information is available. I do not want to speculate on a timeline for our review because it is imperative we do our due diligence. We will be able to comment further once our review is complete.”