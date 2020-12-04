Jayhawks Pull Away From Ichabods in Exhibition Action
The Washburn Ichabods were within five points at 27-22 with 6:55 to play in the half, but a 22-10 run by the No. 7 Kansas Jayhaws to end the half led to a 49-32 lead en route to a 89-54 exhibition win over the Ichabods. Washburn returns to MIAA play on Saturday when the Ichabods will host Newman at 3 p.m. in Lee Arena.
Trailing by 17 to start the second half, Washburn (3-0) scored the first points of the second half on a layup by Will McKee, but then the Jayhawks (3-1) used a 14-0 run holding the Ichabods scoreless for a 6:56 stretch of the half leading to the win.
Tyler Geiman and Levi Braun had nine points each with Geiman adding seven assists and two steals. Jonny Clausing had eight points and five boards.
David McCormack led the Jayhawks with 17 points and Ochai Agbaji had 16.
After shooting 39 percent in the first half going 13 of 33 overall and 6 of 14 from 3-point range, the Ichabods cooled off to 7 of 27 overall and 3 of 12 in the second half to finish 20 of 60 for a 33 percent clip. Kansas finished 53 percent for the game hitting 32 of 61 overall.