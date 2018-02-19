AUDIO: Jayhawks Roll Over Sooners 104-74

Stewing over a loss in Norman brought the best out of the Kansas Jayhawks in the return match between the Jayhawks and the Oklahoma Sooners are Allen Fieldhouse Monday night. The Jayhawks scored the first 10 points of the game and never looked back in a comprehensive 104-74 win over the reeling Sooners to move a half-game ahead in the Big 12 standings with three games to go.

The Jayhawks lit up the scoreboard thanks to 16-of-29 shooting from the three-point arc, with Devonte’ Graham leading the charge. In the penultimate home game of the senior point guard’s career, he buried five triples on his way to a game-high 23 points. Five other Jayhawks scored in double-figures as KU hit the century mark in regulation in a Big 12 game for the first time since a 103-86 win over Missouri in Lawrence on Feburary 7, 2011. Malik Newman went for 20 points, including four three-pointers. Svi Mykhailiuk also knocked down four threes in a 16-point performance, and Lagerald Vick nailed three from distance and scored 17 points.

The surprise of the night for Kansas was the play of freshman Silvio De Sousa. Pressed into extended minutes with both Udoka Azubuike and Mitch Lightfoot in foul trouble, De Sousa had the best game of his young Jayhawk career. He scored 10 points – double his total for the season entering the night – and hauled down six rebounds in 13 minutes of action.

Kansas raced to the early lead and led by double-digits for most of the first half, but a late Sooner flurry cut the deficit to 10, 49-39, at the halftime break. Oklahoma got as close as seven points early in the second half before being buried under a Jayhawk barrage. KU shot 62.5 percent (20 of 32) from the field in the second half and led by as many as 34 in the waning moments with both teams clearing their benches.

