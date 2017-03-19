WIBW News Now!

Jayhawks Start Slow but Finish Fast as They Move to Sweet Sixteen

by on March 19, 2017 at 7:34 PM (6 hours ago)

Josh Jackson scored 14 of his 23 points in the second half to help Kansas pull away late and reach the Sweet 16 for a second straight year with a 90-70 victory over Michigan State on Sunday.

Frank Mason III added 20 points for the top-seeded Jayhawks (30-4), who have advanced to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament in nine of coach Bill Self’s 14 seasons.

Devonte’ Graham added 18 points and Landen Lucas had 10 for the Jayhawks, who shot 53.1 percent (34 of 64) in the win.

Miles Bridges scored 22 points to lead Michigan State (20-15) despite leaving briefly in the first half with an injury. Nick Ward also finished in double figures with 13 points and Joshua Langford had 10 for the Spartans.

 

Post Game Audio: 

KU: Head Coach Bill Self, Frank Mason, Devonte Graham and Josh Jackson

Michigan State: Head Coach Tom Izzo, Miles Bridges and Tum Tum Nairn

Locker Room Audio:

Landen Lucas

Dwight Coleby

Lagerald Vick

