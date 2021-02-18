Jayhawks Stifle Wildcats in Sunflower Showdown
Kansas used a stifling defense to claim its 10th conference win of the season, defeating Kansas State, 59-41, in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown inside Bramlage Coliseum Wednesday.
Kansas’ 10 wins marked the 27th consecutive season with 10 or more wins in conference play, leading all of NCAA Division I. Kansas’ run dates back to the 1994-95 season, while Gonzaga holds the second longest at 24 consecutive seasons (1997-98 to current).
The Jayhawks were led by two players in double figures, including a team-high 14 points from senior Marcus Garrett, who shot 5-of-9 from the field in 30 minutes of play. Redshirt-freshman Jalen Wilson joined Garrett in double figures with 11 points, his 17th double figure scoring effort this season, including his seventh straight.
The story of the game for the Jayhawks was defensive play, holding Kansas State to a season-low 41 points. The Wildcats’ 41 points were the fewest the Jayhawks have allowed in a conference game since holding Nebraska to 39 points inside Allen Fieldhouse on February 17, 2007.
Kansas held Kansas State to shoot just 31% (18-of-58) from the field, the lowest shooting percentage KU has allowed in a conference game this season and the fewest overall since holding Omaha to shoot 27.4% earlier this season. On the offensive end, the Jayhawks shot 38% (22-of-48), while scoring 32 points in the paint.