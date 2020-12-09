Jayhawks Top Bluejays

Behind a double-double and a 3-pointer in the final minute of play from Jalen Wilson, the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks defeated the No. 8 Creighton Bluejays, 73-72, in front of 2,500 fans inside of Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas, on Tuesday. The win extended Kansas’ win streak to 11-0 inside of Allen Fieldhouse.
Wilson tied a career-high with 23 points, matching his outing earlier this year against Kentucky, while coming through in clutch moments for the Jayhawks. With just 40 seconds left in the game and the score knotted at 70-70, Wilson received a pass from David McCormack and connected on the game-winning 3-pointer to put Kansas ahead, 73-70. Creighton would go on to connect on two free throws after being fouled from beyond the arc with 1 second left on the clock.
Sophomore guard Christian Braun was the number two threat for the Jayhawks with a total of 14 points, including 5-of-13 from the field and 4-of-9 from the 3-point line. Junior forward David McCormack reached double-digits for the Jayhawks with 13 points, 5-of-12 in field goals and 7 rebounds on the day.
The Jayhawks and the Bluejays traded the lead 13 times and were tied 9 times throughout game with the biggest lead margin being 8 points in favor of Kansas.
KU shot 39% from the field and 45% from behind the arc while Creighton shot 48% on the afternoon from the field with 33% from behind the arc.