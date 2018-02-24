Jayhawks Top Red Raiders to Win 14th Straight Big 12 Title

Senior guard Devonte’ Graham netted 18 points in the final 14 minutes of regulation to lift the No. 8/8 Jayhawks to a 74-72 victory over the No. 6/7 Texas Tech Red Raiders Saturday afternoon inside United Supermarkets Arena. The win clinched Kansas its 14th-straight Big 12 regular-season championship, an NCAA record.

The win, which moved KU to 23-6 on the year, clinched at least a share of its 14th-consecutive and 61st overall regular-season league title. Both marks are NCAA records. KU passed UCLA, who won 13-straight Pac-10 championships from 1967-79.

Graham and fellow senior Sviatoslov Mykhailiuk combined for 47 of their teams’ 74 points, going 8-of-17 from beyond the 3-point line. Malik Newman was the only other Jayhawk to hit double figures, scoring 12 points on 3-of-6 shooting.

UP NEXT

Kansas will close out its home portion of the 2017-18 season when it plays host to Texas, Feb. 26, on ESPN Big Monday. Tip time from Allen Fieldhouse will be 8 p.m. Beginning in 1983-84, Kansas has won a mindboggling 34-straight home finales, which includes 33 Senior Nights. In 2007, KU did not have a senior on the roster. Kansas will recognize three senior men’s basketball players – Devonte’ Graham, Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk and Clay Young. Additionally, senior managers Brayden Carroll and Collin Cook will be introduced. The game will also mark the final home contest for Jayhawk IMG Radio Network producer/engineer Bob Newton, who is retiring after 34 years of service to the network.