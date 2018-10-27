Jayhawks Upset Horned Frogs For First Big 12 Win

For the first time since knocking off the Texas Longhorns on Nov. 19, 2016, the Kansas Jayhawks have a conference victory, beating the TCU Horned Frogs 27-26 on Saturday.

TCU entered the game as a 13.5-point favorite and had beaten KU in each meeting between the two programs since the Horned Frogs joined the Big 12. But the Jayhawks posted a strong defensive effort and got just enough from the offense to pull off the victory.

“I’m humbled to say we were able to get a victory over those guys,” Kansas coach David Beaty said, before heaping praise on TCU coach Gary Patterson.

When Kansas needed a play the most in Week 9, it turned to its most explosive playmaker, freshman running back Pooka Williams.

Williams was held in check for most of the game, but “Pooka Magic” was on full display in the fourth quarter. On a pair of passes on the Jayhawks’ game-winning touchdown drive, Williams gained 55 yards, including a sprint through defenders on a 28-yard play to end zone for the decisive score.

He finished the game with just 33 yards on the ground, but was the team’s leading receiver with 102 yards on seven receptions with a pair of scores.

Junior running back Khalil Herbert left his mark on the game too. Herbert led Kansas in rushing with 46 yards on the ground, plus a touchdown run on the first drive of the game. That score capped KU’s first touchdown drive of the season on an opening possession.

Defense has been the stronger side of the ball by far for Kansas this season, and that was no different early on Saturday. Even while averaging over seven yards per play in the first half, KU held TCU’s offense to just 10 points before the break.

That was especially important for keeping the team afloat when the offense was sputtering at best. The Jayhawks averaged just a shade over three yards per play in the first 30 minutes, and aside from the early touchdown the offense was completely ineffective. The offense even started a drive late in the second quarter at the TCU 46-yard line, but consecutive sacks killed the series and forced a punt.

KU did its best imitation of its opening drive of the first half to open the second half, however. Senior quarterback Peyton Bender had several key completions to sophomore wide receiver Stephon Robinson, including a diving catch on the sideline. He then capped the drive with a seven-yard touchdown pass to Williams to give the Jayhawks the lead at 14-10 in the third quarter.

Unfortunately, the offensive outburst to open the second half was countered by the defense melting down, allowing multiple third-down conversions, a 40-yard pass play and a two-yard touchdown run to the Horned Frogs.

Senior linebacker Keith Loneker Jr. brought the defense back to life late in the third quarter, though, intercepting a pass that was thrown directly to him to set the Jayhawks up inside the red zone. Senior kicker Gabriel Rui knocked in his second field goal of the game on the first play of the fourth quarter, giving KU the lead back.

The roller coaster ride didn’t stop there. TCU scored on its next possession as well, with quarterback Michael Collins punching in his second rushing touchdown of the game with 10:38 on the clock. Junior defensive tackle Jelani Brown aided the TCU drive by hitting Collins after he slid, prompting a 15-yard personal foul penalty. The Jayhawks were able to bounce back though, thanks to the well-orchestrated winning drive by Bender, Williams and Herbert.

Bender finished the game 19/29 for 249 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions against TCU. He added a key 12-yard run to convert a third-down conversion attempt on the game-winning drive as well. As a whole, the offense was able to improve its overall yards-per-play output by a yard and a half by the end of the afternoon.

After a tough start to the game, Beaty said the decision to keep Bender in for the second half was the only option.

“Going into halftime, there was no question,” Beaty said. “We just looked at the adjustments he made in the second quarter and realized it was all part of the plan.”

Collins was making his first start for TCU this weekend, and finished with some impressive numbers. He went 23/33 for 351 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the losing effort.

After three straight weeks without a home game, the Jayhawks will play their second in a row next Saturday against the Iowa State Cyclones. The Cyclones beat the Texas Tech Red Raiders at home this weekend.