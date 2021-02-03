Jayhawks Use Strong Second Half to Propel Over Wildcats
No. 23 Kansas defeated Kansas State thanks to a double-double from junior forward David McCormack paired with double figure scoring from sophomore guard Christian Braun, junior guard Ochai Agbaji and redshirt freshman guard Jalen Wilson in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown Tuesday night in Allen Fieldhouse.
The Kansas win moves them to 12-6 overall this season and 6-4 in Big 12 play, while Kansas State falls to 5-14 overall and 1-9 in the conference.
McCormack and Braun each had 18 points in Tuesday’s matchup. Additionally, McCormack had 10 rebounds which made for his fifth career double-double and fourth this season.
The Jayhawks started Tuesday night’s game with a 9-0 run and did not look back for the entirety of the game. Kansas was in control of the game and dominated in the paint. Kansas also shot 43.3% (29-67) from the field and out rebounded the Wildcats 41-34.
In the first half, Agbaji and McCormack put in work to give the Jayhawks a 33-25 lead heading into the locker room. KU came out of the locker room continuing to work and were able to add to their lead as Braun drained three 3-point field goals.
In addition to finding some rhythm on offense, the Jayhawks continued to guard well. Kansas held Kansas State to 34.0% (18-53) from the field and just 23.8% (5-21) from behind the arc. The Jayhawks also forced 13 turnovers while only giving up six.