About 30 minutes before kickoff between the Kansas and Rutgers on Saturday, Meek Mill’s “Dreams and Nightmares” blared throughout David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium while the Jayhawks warmed up. Arguably the most recognizable line of the song is “Hold up wait a minute/Y’all thought I was finished?” which is a mantra that served KU’s mentality well entering the game, as it looked for consecutive wins for the first time since 2011.

The Jayhawks used to pray for times like this, but back-to-back wins became reality this weekend, with Kansas beating Rutgers 55-14 to improve to 2-1 on the season.

Kansas set the tone early, with the defense making a major impact for the second week in a row. After netting a +6 turnover margin versus Central Michigan last week, junior safety Bryce Tornedon posted KU’s first touchdown on Saturday with a pick-six, housing a terrible pass from Rutgers freshman quarterback Artur Sitkowski.

What on earth was the Sitkowski thinking. 4 blue jerseys and 1 white one but 5 yards away from where ball was thrown. Might be the worst pass i have ever seen. pic.twitter.com/ZLsOCI3ma3 — Jake Lebahn (@JakeLebahn) September 15, 2018

Tornedon would come up big on the next possession as well, recovering a fumble to set Kansas up at the Rutgers 22. However, in a disastrous turn of events, a short run and a pair of overthrows by senior quarterback Peyton Bender led to a field goal attempt, which was blocked and returned for a touchdown by Rutgers.

The first quarter was filled with fireworks beyond the first handful of scores, including the first career touchdown pass from sophomore Miles Kendrick and another blocked field goal by Rutgers. Most notable, however, was the second 20+ yard run of the opening period for freshman running back Pooka Williams. After debuting with 125 yards and two scores against CMU, Williams gained 79 in just the first quarter versus Rutgers.

Kansas RB Pooka Williams has played five quarters in his college career. He has 24 carries for 204 yards and 2 touchdowns. Pooka Williams might be pretty good. #RockChalk — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) September 15, 2018

The Kansas defense had three takeaways total in the first quarter, with the pick-six and two fumble recoveries. The unit continued it’s pillaging of Sitkowski and the Scarlet Knights’ offense in the second quarter, with junior safety Mike Lee returning another Sitkowski interception for a touchdown.

Rutgers cut the Kansas lead from 17 to 10 late in the second quarter with a nine-play, 86-yard touchdown drive, but the Jayhawks responded immediately. Junior running back Khalil Herbert had just one touch in the first half, a 59-yard touchdown run.

Kendrick got the second-half start at quarterback for coach David Beaty. With Bender watching from the sidelines, Kendrick helped lead the Jayhawks to three offensive scores in his five drives in the half. That included his first rushing touchdown, a field goal and a 52-yard touchdown scamper by Williams to open the fourth quarter.

That wasn’t all for the quarterback changes, though; with over 12 minutes to go in the fourth quarter, junior Carter Stanley got some playing time for KU, as did senior Miles Fallin.

Kansas now has more wins this season vs. FBS opponents than Florida State, Nebraska, North Carolina, Arizona & UCLA combined — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 15, 2018

Williams provides the Kansas offense a burst it hasn’t seen in years, which was evident again versus Rutgers. He finished the game with 158 yards on 18 rushes, good for 8.8 yards per carry.

As a whole, the running game for Kansas was dominant in the win. Williams, Herbert and senior Deron Thompson all had touchdown runs of over 50 yards on the day, and the team rushed for 8.9 yards per carry.

Bender and Kendrick threw for 73 and 66 yards, respectively, although Kendrick also added 28 yards on the ground.

With six more takeaways in the win on Saturday, KU not only surpassed last year’s total number of takeaways already this season, but has now won all three of its games versus FBS competition under Beaty with a +6 turnover margin.

Sitkowski had a gruesome day for the Scarlet Knights, eventually getting benched for former start Giovanni Rescigno in the second half. The former finished the game with 7/19 passing for 47 yards with three interceptions. Rutgers’ leading rusher on the day was Raheem Blackshear, who had 102 yards on 18 carries in the loss.

For the second time in as many home games this season, Kansas gave the fans something to cheer about beyond the game, when former quarterback and Orange Bowl-winner Todd Reesing had his name placed in the stadium ring of honor between the first and second quarters. Reesing is by far the most decorated quarterback in program history, with 11,194 yards and 90 touchdowns in his career.

The Jayhawks will be back on the road next week for their Big 12 opener versus the Baylor Bears in Waco.

