JC Penney Closing Three Kansas Stores

Jun 5, 2020 @ 10:08am

JC Penney had been having difficulties before the coronavirus pandemic slowed retail foot-traffic across the nation to a snail’s pace. Now the company has decided to close some stores.

In a statement on their website, JC Penney said “Following a comprehensive review of our retail footprint, JCPenney made the difficult decision to close 154 stores. We will continue to operate the majority of our stores and our flagship store, jcp.com, to ensure our valued customers continue to have access to the products and brands they need and want.”

Three stores in Kansas will be closing down:  The store in Flint Hills Village in Emporia, the location in Liberal Plaza in Liberal, and the Central Mall store in Salina.

JC Penney filed for bankruptcy protection last month, making it the biggest retailer to do since the pandemic shut down non-essential stores temporarily.

J.Crew and Neiman Marcus sought bankruptcy protection days before J.C. Penney.

