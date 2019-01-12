Jefferson County accident kills one Friday

An Oskaloosa, Kansas man was killed in an accident on U.S. Highway 59 Friday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2016 Ford F150 driven by 20-year-old Nicholas Roger Caudle of Atchison was southbound on Highway 59 when Caudle lost control and entered the northbound lane of travel and was struck on the passenger side by a 2007 Kia Optima driven by 81-year-old Lee R. Crum of Oskaloosa.

The F150 rolled onto its passenger side then tipped back upright. The Optima went into the east ditch.

Caudle and his passenger 20-year-old Dongchen Chen of Lawrence were both taken to Stormont Vail in Topeka. Lee Crum, who was 81, died at the scene. His passenger, 74-year-old Janet E. Crum was also taken to Stormont Vail.